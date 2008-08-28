  Disney expands platinum edition Blu-ray movies

Walt Disney has unveiled five additions to its Blu-ray disc platinum edition collection at IFA in Berlin, although the company's BD Live network will initially only launch in the US with no plans revealed for UK availability.

Described as "beloved classics" the titles include Pinnochio, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Fantasia, Fantasia 2000 and Beauty and the Beast.

Each movie will be available for a limited time only and will come as a multi-disc set with rarely seen footage and an "array" of new bonus features promised.

"The landscape for the Blu-ray format is very healthy, and we believe that the enhanced movie experiences that the format provides, such as Disney's BD Live network, offers consumers the chance to reinvent the experience of watching movies in their home, and the interactivity and connectivity that is being provided will truly make the family room relevant again", said Bob Chapek Walt Disney homes studios president.

The releases are due from 2009 onward with Pinnochio in spring 2009 to Beauty and the Beast seeing an autumn 2010 release.