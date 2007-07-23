  Kids lose out on latest tech with Disney Cars TV

Kids always get a bum deal when it comes to cutting edge technology and it seems the new Disney Cars inspired TV isn't any different.

Rather than opting for a flat LCD model complete with HDMI and HD support, like the Hanspres models, Disney has launched the Cars 14-inch TV/DVD Combi CRT (read fat) television lacking all of the above.

Taking advantage of the televisions size, the fun looking TV is modelled on the film’s Lightning McQueen.

This supposed "Bedroom must-have for young fans" comes complete with infra-red full function remote, a SCART socket and zoom, scan, search, frame, advance and slow motion features.

The TV will be available later in the year. A price has yet to be announced.

Those not interested in Cars will be pleased to hear the company is also offering Disney Princess and Pirates of the Caribbean models.