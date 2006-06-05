  Disney films available for download through CinemaNow

New-release Disney films will soon be available for download via movie site CinemaNow. Unlike other websites, CinemaNow will be offering the Disney films to own, rather than just rent.

The price of the download is expected to be $19.95, which is in line with current DVD prices; however, although the downloaded files can be burned to DVD to watch on computers, they cannot be watched on a normal DVD player.

Later this month, users will be able to transfer the films to portable devices running on the Microsoft Windows Media platform, so that parents will be able to save them to a portable player for kids to watch on-the-go, for example.

The Disney films will be available for download on the same day as the DVDs are released in stores.

Another website, Movielink, sells films from Warner Bros, Universal Pictures, Sony Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Twentieth Century Fox, and MGM, but only offers them for use on a PC.