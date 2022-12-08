Disney+ Basic with ads now available in the US

(Pocket-lint) - Disney has officially launched its ad-supported plan for Disney+.

First touted a month ago, the new Disney+ Basic tier costs $7.99 per month. That's $3 less that Disney+ Premium but will feature advertising from more than 100 brands across all streamed content.

In addition, Disney+ Basic subscribers do not have access to some Premium features, such as downloads for offline viewing and GroupWatch. Dolby Atmos audio playback is also only available to Premium subscribers currently.

Unlike some other streaming services with ad-supported tiers, Disney+ does however enable 4K Ultra HD pictures with HDR10 / Dolby Vision for its Basic members. It also includes profiles, parental controls, simultaneous streaming on up to four devices, and access to its entire library of shows and movies.

A Disney+ Premium subscription costs $10.99 per month, $109.99 for a year in the US.

There are other ways to subscribe to Basic too, which include Hulu and ESPN+.

A Disney Bundle Duo Basic pack includes Disney+ (with ads) and Hulu (with ads) for $9.99 per month. A Disney Bundle Trio Basic pack includes Disney+ (with ads), Hulu (with ads) and ESPN+ (with ads) for $12.99 per month.

There is also a Hulu (with ads) + Live TV pack that includes Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads) and ESPN+ (with ads) for $69.99 per month.

At present, the UK, Europe and most other Disney+ territories outside the US do not offer an ad-supported tier.

Writing by Rik Henderson.