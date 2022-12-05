EE Pocket-lint Awards 2022: TV streaming service of the year

(Pocket-lint) - Entertainment streaming platforms continue to go from strength to strength, and there are now more options than ever for streaming the latest and greatest content direct to your TV, laptop or smartphone.

It's a hotly contested category with plenty of excellent options vying for the top spot.

With advancements in not only the quality of exclusive content produced for these services but also improvements to the user experience and quality of the streams, there's a lot to consider.

But, at our annual EE Pocket-Lint Awards, there can be only one champion. Here are the results for 2022.

TV streaming service of the year: Disney+

Disney+ hasn't been around as long as some of the other contenders, but in a relatively short space of time, the platform has cemented itself as a must-have subscription for fans of almost any genre. This is especially true for Marvel lovers, Star Wars fans and, of course, Disney fanatics.

With some of the best original programming around, most of which is available in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, Disney+ delivers excellent content with superb fidelity.

Whether you prefer the gritty space adventures of Star Wars Andor, the comedic nostalgia of Chip 'n' Dale Rescue Rangers or the dark weirdness of Marvel's Moon Knight, there really is something for everyone on Disney+.

Highly Commended: Netflix

There's a reason that Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services around, and it's not because it's one of the oldest, it's because it consistently delivers some of the best original programming.

In 2022, we saw Stranger Things continuing to take the world by storm, the stunning conclusion to Ozark and finally got to revisit the cult-favourite Russian Doll - to name but a few shows in an absolutely packed roster.

Netflix also launched its new ad-supported tier this year, offering a cheaper option to expand its already massive audience.

The best of the rest

While Disney+ took our top spot, and Netflix came in second, our other nominees still brought lots to the table in 2022. Amazon Prime Video continued to deliver excellent original shows like Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and The Boys. Apple TV+ brought us hits like Severance and Ted Lasso. BBC iPlayer brought us 4K HDR programming without the need for a subscription. And finally, Now brought us Sky Originals and HBO hits like House of the Dragon.

What are the Pocket-lint Awards?

The EE Pocket-lint Awards take place annually to celebrate the best of tech from the previous 12 months. Products need to be fully reviewed by the Pocket-lint team to be considered for the Awards, with judging taking place towards the end of the year. Through a process of longlisting and shortlisting, the panel of expert judges scores the devices to result in the overall winner and a Highly Commended runner-up.

The Pocket-lint Awards was run for the 19th time in 2022.

Writing by Luke Baker. Editing by Britta O'Boyle.