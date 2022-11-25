Stream Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+ now

(Pocket-lint) - You didn't have Kevin Bacon as the one you expected to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe next, but here we are - and a new Christmas special is born.

Just when you thought that Wakanda Forever was the big Marvel release of the year, we get a new entrant that blows it out of the water. This short(ish) movie runs for less than 50 minutes on Disney+, but in it, we get to watch the stars of Guardians of the Galaxy as they try to make Star-Lord's perfect Christmas. And for some reason that involves kidnapping Kevin Bacon.

Just stay with me here, there's a reason. Most likely, there's a reason.

The main focus of the whole thing is two characters that we all love but never really get the screen time they deserve. Obviously, that's Drax and Mantis, with the pair making for quite the comedy duo. That's as far as the description of the whole thing is going to go here because, frankly, to discuss it any further would risk ruining what could wind up being a Christmas tradition for many.

Imagine a world where we all watch National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Love Actually, and Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special every Christmas.

Bet you didn't see that coming, did you? You'll need a Disney+ subscription to watch, of course, but with so much great stuff available to stream you really can't go wrong.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.