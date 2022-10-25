Disney+ is new home for Doctor Who in the US and Europe

(Pocket-lint) - The BBC and Disney are partnering for future series of Doctor Who, with Disney+ becoming the new home for upcoming seasons of the show outside of the UK and Ireland.

That includes the next season, featuring Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor, which will be available exclusively on Disney+ in the US and Central Europe, and the BBC - including iPlayer - in the UK and Ireland.

Returning showrunner, Russell T Davies, hopes that Disney+ will help the show reach a new generation of fans: "I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds - with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet," he said.

Doctor Who will return in November 2023 with a run of three special episodes starring David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor. He returns to the role he played from 2005 to 2010 (when he was the Tenth Doctor) as part of the show's 60th anniversary celebrations.

He will then regenerate into the Fifteenth Doctor, Gatwa, in the festive season after.

Those who want to see how Jodie Whittaker became Tennant need to watch the recently screened special episode The Power of the Doctor.

Writing by Rik Henderson.