(Pocket-lint) - With Disney+ having already confirmed that it will launch an ad-supported tier in the United States, a new report has that tier losing features, too.

That new Disney+ tier will make people watch ads in return for a $3 per month discount - they'll pay $7.99 per month instead of the usual $10.99. But while many might be willing to watch ads to save some money, they may also have to make do with fewer features as well. Particularly features that allow them to watch content with friends and family who aren't in the same room.

According to code discovered by engineer Steve Moser, the ad-supported Disney+ tier doesn't look likely to support either GroupWatch or Apple's SharePlay, two features that allow people to watch the same content simultaneously even when at different locations. While some people might never use such features, this could be a blow for those who do make heavy use of either GroupWatch or SharePlay.

Disney+ Basic (ad-supported tier) tidbit: "Groupwatch and Shareplay unavailable for accounts on the ads tier.” pic.twitter.com/KuTeJiCEtn — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) October 24, 2022

It isn't immediately clear why this decision has been made, although it's possible it could be a technical limitation related to how Disney+ would deal with the different ads that two distant viewers would watch.

Whatever the reason, Disney+ isn't the only one that is holding back features for its cheaper tier - Netflix recently confirmed that those who choose its own ad-supported tier will not be able to download content for offline viewing. At least not at launch.

