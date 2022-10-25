(Pocket-lint) - The next major Marvel movie, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, has received its first trailer. You can watch it above.

In addition to Paul Rudd as the Ant-Man/Scott Lange, the new Marvel movie will star Evangeline Lilly as Scott's girlfriend Hope van Dyne, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lange (Scott's daughter), and Jonathan Majors as Kang, the MCU's latest supervillain who was introduced last year in Loki. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family explores the Quantum Realm - "interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible," according to Marvel's description.

The family is all transported to the Quantum Realm after Scott's daughter, Cassie, builds a machine that accidentally sends them there.

The quantum realm is a dimension in the multiverse. It's pretty secretive, and it looks like Janet has some details about the time spent in the realm that she hasn't told the group yet. Plus, don't forget: After the events of Avengers: Infinity War, Scott got stuck there, and in Endgame, he described it as its own microscopic universe. In fact, the Avengers leveraged the realm's rules of time to reverse Thanos' snap.

At San Diego Comic-Con, Director Peyton Reed teased:"We were thrilled to get to do a third Ant-Man movie and do a trilogy. And we knew if we were going to do that we wanted to do some things differently. We really wanted to take a hard left turn and make a movie that was even more epic, but still progress the story of these family dynamics and everything that's going on between Scott and Hope and Cassie."

Reed continued: "Cassie is now 18 years old and maybe Scott doesn't quite know how to relate to her as an adult because he lost those five years because of the events of Endgame . . . And we also knew that we wanted to put our heroes up against a very, very formidable opponent. I grew up reading the comics and I knew the character of Kang the Conqueror, who's one of the big, big bad characters in the comics, so to be able to put up our heroes against Kang the Conqueror was a huge thing for us. We went big and we also went small."

Ant-Man and the Wast: Quantumania arrives in theaters on 17 February 2023.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.