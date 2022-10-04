Disney+ now supports 4K HDR on PlayStation 5

(Pocket-lint) - Disney has released a new version of the Disney+ app for PlayStation 5.

The dedicated PS5 version replaces the one for PS4 that owners of the current-gen console have been restricted to, to date. It finally ups the image quality to 4K HDR for many shows and movies.

"A key part of our global expansion strategy is to meet consumers wherever they are, which is why we’re excited to enhance Disney+ for PlayStation 5 users." said Disney streaming executive, Jerrell Jimerson.

"The ability to support 4K HDR video streaming on the platform will also improve the viewing experience for fans."

At the time of writing, we couldn't access the PS5 version of Disney+ on our own console (in the UK), so it may be that the rollout will take a while to reach all regions.

When it does, it will be found in the Media section of your homescreen. You may also need to replace the PS4 version of the app manually if you've been using it already. And remember, if you have it stored on an external HDD, the PS5 one won't work from that source.

The last episodes of the final season of The Walking Dead has recently started on Disney+ in the UK. As has Andor, which is already shaping up to fight it out with The Mandalorian as the best Star Wars TV series.

Writing by Rik Henderson.