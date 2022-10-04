(Pocket-lint) - Hulu is about to cost $1 more for the ad plan and $2 more for the ad-free plan. The streaming giant is raising prices on 10 October. If you want to cancel or change your subscription before the price hike goes into effect, Pocket-lint has detailed every step. It's pretty straightforward and should only take a minute to do. We also dive into Hulu's pricing change.

Read: What is Hulu Live TV and how does it work?

How much does Hulu cost now?

Starting 10 October 2022, you can subscribe to Hulu at the following rates:

Hulu's ad plan price: $7.99 per month (instead of $6.99 per month)

$7.99 per month (instead of $6.99 per month) Hulu's ad-free plan price: $14.99 per month (instead of $12.99 per month)

The prices for Hulu's bundles that include ESPN+ and Disney+ aren't going up just yet, but Hulu has more price increases planned for later this year.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

The bundle with ad-free Disney+, Hulu with ads, and ESPN+ will cost $14.99 per month (instead of $13.99 per month), while the price for ad-free Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ will remain $19.99 per month. Disney is also rolling out two new cheaper ad plans: $9.99 per month for Disney+ and Hulu; and $12.99 per month for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. In short: Disney has issued price hikes across all three of its streaming services this year - even including Hulu with Live TV. You can view an entire rundown of all the price changes in Pocket-lint's guide.

How to cancel a Hulu subscription plan

With Hulu, you can cancel your subscription at any time.



If you’re billed through Hulu and would like to cancel your subscription, go to your Account page on a computer or mobile web browser. Select Cancel under Your Subscription. You may be shown with the option to pause your subscription - select Continue to Cancel. When you’ve canceled, the status on your Account page should read: "Your subscription will be canceled." Hulu will also send a confirmation email. You’ll continue to have access to Hulu until the end of your current billing cycle. If you cancel during a trial period, you will lose access to Hulu immediately.

If you pay for Hulu through a third party, your steps to cancel your subscription will vary. In fact, you may need to contact the billing partner directly. Select your third-party biller from the following list to be directed to Hulu's support pages for each one to get specific instructions: Apple, Amazon, Comcast Xfinity, Disney, Roku, Spotify, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

How to change a Hulu subscription plan

Need to switch to Hulu's cheaper plan ahead of the price hike? No problem. You can easily change plans directly from your Account page on Hulu.com.

If you're billed directly by Hulu, log in to your Account page on a mobile or web browser. Look for the Your Subscription section. Select Manage Plan. Your current plan will be highlighted in green. To switch to a different plan, toggle the plan you want from Off to On. Select Review Changes to confirm You can also manage your add-ons from the Subscription section. Just toggle them on/off.

If you pay for Hulu through a third party, your steps to switch your subscription will vary. In fact, you may need to contact the billing partner directly. Select your third-party biller from the following list to be directed to Hulu's support pages for each one to get specific instructions: Apple, Amazon, Comcast Xfinity, Disney, Roku, Spotify, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

Read: How to download Hulu shows and movies

Want to know more?

Check out Hulu's support hubs for more details:

Writing by Maggie Tillman.