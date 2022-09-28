(Pocket-lint) - A third Deadpool movie was confirmed as far back as 2019, but little was revealed about it at that time.

All we knew is that Ryan Reynolds will once again return as Wade Wilson and that the anti-hero will finally be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Since then, we've found out that Disney wants to keep it R-rated to maintain the integrity of the character and match the tone of the first two films, and that Shawn Levy will direct.

There's also been some interesting new developments recently. Here then is what we know so far.

Deadpool 3 release date

To hit theatres on 6 September 2024

Even though Deadpool 3 is still early in its production schedule, with filming reportedly only starting late-2022, Ryan Reynolds himself revealed that the movie is expected to hit cinemas on 6 September 2024.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Deadpool 3 cast and crew

Ryan Reynolds will return as Wade Wilson / Deadpool, while Leslie Uggams is also said to reprise her role as Blind Al.

Perhaps the biggest news is that it has been confirmed that Hugh Jackman will once more unsheath his adamantium claws as Wolverine.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

Shawn Levy, who worked with Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project, will direct. Deadpool stalwarts, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, have written the screenplay from a Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin (Bob's Burgers) draft.

Deadpool 3 plot and rumours

There are no clues yet on Deadpool 3's story, save for the fact that it will be part of the MCU and that Wolverine will be involved.

It will also be R-rated like the first two movies, with Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige keen for the character to retain the same look, feel and adult sense of humour as before.

Where to watch Deadpool 3

It hasn't been fully confirmed, but it is thought that Deadpool 3 will get a theatrical run in late 2024, then hit Disney+ a few months later.

Is there a Deadpool 3 trailer?

Although there's no full trailer as yet, Ryan Reynolds did post a comedic teaser on his social media accounts in September 2022. You can watch it at the top of this page.

What to watch before Deadpool 3

Naturally, before you watch Deadpool 3, its wise to watch the first two movies. And, as the third will co-star Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, all of the X-Men and Wolverine movies are worth a punt too.

None of them are part of the MCU (yet) but lay groundwork for the characters.

We don't yet know how Deadpool will fit into Marvel's movie and TV show continuity, but considering the films above and the entirety of the MCU catalogue are available now on Disney+, often in 4K HDR (Dolby Vision) and with Dolby Atmos sound, the world is your oyster.

squirrel_widget_187869

Writing by Rik Henderson.