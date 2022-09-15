(Pocket-lint) - If you were alive in the 90s, especially as a kid, then you've grown up watching Hocus Pocus. The fantasy comedy starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy received mixed reviews and was not a box office success when it premiered in 1993. But now, it's a cult classic and a must-watch for all at Halloweentime. Fans have been begging Disney to make a sequel, and it's finally happening.

Hocus Pocus 2 is set to release on Disney+ this autumn. Here is everything you need to know about the much-anticipated sequel, including its release date, casting details, trailers, and where to stream.

Hocus Pocus 2 (2022): What you need to know

First, let's talk about the original Hocus Pocus. The movie opens in Salem, Massachusetts in the 1600s and shows a coven of evil witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy) preying on children by entrancing them with a song and feeding on their souls. Known as the Sanderson Sisters, they're captured by townsfolk and hung for killing a girl, Emily Binx, and for the disappearance of her brother, Thackery.

Hocus Pocus then jumps to the 1990s, where we see teenager Max Dennison (Omri Katz), who has recently moved to town. He explores an abandoned house with his sister Dani (Thora Birch) and their new friend, Allison (Vinessa Shaw). Allison, who is superstitious, tells them a story: The evil witches from centuries ago used to live in that house. The Dennisons dismiss her reservations. But then, Max accidentally frees Sanderson Sisters when he lights a black flame candle. Now, with the help of a magical cat, who is actually Thackery, the kids must steal the witches' book of spells to stop them from becoming immortal.

So, why is this all important to know? Well, in Hocus Pocus 2, three young women light the black flame candle again and accidentally bring back the Sanderson Sisters to modern-day Salem. Like the Dennisons, they must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc and becoming immortal. The best part about the sequel is that Midler, Parker, and Najimy have all reprised their roles.

Hocus Pocus 2 (2022): Release date

Hocus Pocus 2 release date: 30 September 2022

Hocus Pocus 2 is scheduled to release on 30 September 2022. It's a streaming exclusive, so it will not be available to watch in cinemas.

Hocus Pocus 2 (2022): How to watch

Hocus Pocus 2 is a Disney movie -- so it's debuting exclusively on Disney+. Currently, the streaming service costs $7.99 per month in the US, but that is set to increase soon.

Hocus Pocus 2 (2022): Cast

Returning cast members include Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanders, and Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson. They're three Sanderson Sisters. New cast members include Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, and Belissa Escobedo. They're high school students (Becca, Cassie, and Izzy, respectively) who bring back the Sanderson Sisters.

Other cast members include:

Tony Hale plays the mayor of Salem and Cassie’s dad, Sam Richardson

The owner of the Olde Salem Magic Shoppe (old Sanderson house) is Hannah Waddingham, a character named The Witch

Froy Gutierrez plays Mike, Cassie’s boyfriend

Taylor Paige Henderson plays a young Winnie Sanderson

Juju Brene plays a young Sarah Sanderson

Nina Kitchen plays a young Mary Sanderson

Hocus Pocus 2 (2022): Trailers

So far, Disney has released a teaser trailer (below), a Sanderson Sister reaction to the teaser (below), and a full trailer (at the top of this page).

Teaser Trailer | Hocus Pocus 2 | Disney+

Trailer Reaction | Hocus Pocus 2 | Disney+

Hocus Pocus 2 (2022): How to catch up

It's easy -- just watch the original Hocus Pocus. You can through Disney+ or Amazon Prime Video.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.