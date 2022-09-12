(Pocket-lint) - Phase five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will kick off in 2023 with several movies and a few new and returning TV shows. One of which will be the Secret Invasion mini-series for Disney+.

A trailer was released during Disney's D23 celebrations in September, which you can see above. Here's also everything we know about the show so far.

-

We don't have a specific release date yet, just "2023". It's thought be earlier than later next year, though.

Marvel's Secret Invasion TV series will be exclusive to Disney+. You will need to be a subscriber to watch it.

squirrel_widget_187869

There will be six episodes in the Secret Invasion mini-series.

Based only loosley on the comic book event that ran across multiple titles in 2009, the Secret Invasion TV series will mainly focuses on Nick Fury and his Skrull ally Talos.

They seek to expose a cabal of other Skrulls who can shape-shift and have infiltrated high-ranking positions in governments on Earth.

The superhero tie-in event featured so many heroes in the books that the budget would be bigger even than the last two Avengers movies, so the theme of paranoia and mistrust remains, but the on a more personal level.

As you can see in the trailer at the top of this page, Samuel L Jackson reprises his role as Nick Fury, the former head of S.H.I.E.L.D. who returns to Earth after a lengthy absence. Also reprising MCU roles are Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Martin Freeman as Everett K Ross, and Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes/War Machine.

Ben Mendelsohn will once again be Skrull agent Talos (from Captain Marvel), while Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke will play Gloria Warner.

What not to watch, basically?

The Avengers movies are a shoo-in, as well as Captain Marvel, where you'll get to see Talos and Fury together for the first time.

Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther should be put on the watch list too, with Everett K Ross (Freeman) appearing in both. Oh, and it's handy to catch up with the first three episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to get more background on Maria Hill (Smulders).

Also watch Spider-Man: Far From Home - Hill is impersonated by a Skrull (Soren) in that. It'll give you a couple of indications of what to expect from Secret Invasion.

Essentially, read our guide to the MCU movies and shows, which should help: What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show?

All Marvel movies and TV shows are available to stream on Disney+.

There sure is - you can watch it at the top of this page.

We'll post other trailers and details as they appear.

Writing by Rik Henderson.