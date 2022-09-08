(Pocket-lint) - Disney has released a 10-minute behind-the-scenes look at the new Star Wars TV series, Andor, as part of its Disney+ Day celebrations.

It also contains a lengthy sneek peak sequence from the show, which certainly whets our appetite for the first three episodes arriving on 21 September 2022.

Here's how to watch it yourself.

As it's part of Disney+ Day, the Star Wars: Andor Special Look is exclusively available on Disney+.

It is presented in HD (1080p) with 5.1 surround sound and features the writer/creator Tony Gilroy and lead actor Diego Luna (Cassian Andor) talking about the show and its origins.

They reveal what the series will focus on, including Cassian's Andor's early days and his recruitment by the Rebellion prior to Rogue One. Then you get a lengthy clip from the show which also features Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael.

You'll need a Disney+ subscription to see it but if you aren't already a member, there's a great deal on currently that gives you one month of the streaming service for just $1.99 / £1.99. You can then choose whether or not you want to continue to subscribe.

You can find out more about Andor in our handy feature: Andor on Disney+: Release date, plot, cast and details of the Rogue One prequel series.

Here's also the most current trailer...

Writing by Rik Henderson.