Get Disney+ for just $1.99 / £1.99 as part of Disney+ Day

(Pocket-lint) - Disney+ Day promises to be a good one, with both Thor: Love and Thunder and the live-action remake of Pinocchio debuting on the streaming service from tomorrow, 8 September 2022.

The streaming service will also add the never-before-seen behind-the-scenes documentary, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return, add sing-along verstions of Frozen and its sequel, while subscribers visiting Disney theme parks will be able to take advantage of early admission and other perks.

What's more, if you're not yet a subscriber or have let your membership lapse, you can take advantage of a special Disney+ Day deal to ensure you don't miss out.

New and returning subscribers will be able to get a month of Disney+ for just $1.99 / £1.99 from 8 to 19 September 2022.

After the discounted month is up, the subscription continues at the usual price of £7.99 per month. By then, you might have found plenty you want to carry on watching, such as the entirety of the Star Wars movies and TV shows, all of Marvel Studios series and films, plus plenty more besides.

In addition, the UK and Europe get the concluding episodes of The Walking Dead on Disney+ from the beginning of October, while plenty of other TV series and blockbuster flicks are available too.

Writing by Rik Henderson.