The Black Panther sequel is heading to Disney+ soon. Find out when right here.

The first Black Panther movie was a smash hit for Marvel when it released in 2018. The late Chadwick Boseman was superb in it, along with Letitia Wright. Now it's sequel is heading to streaming platforms soon.

Wakanda Forever hit cinemas in November 2022 and was one of the last parts of Marvel's Phase 4 for its Cinematic Universe.

Now we have details on where and when you'll be able to watch it at home.

Wakanda Forever started its theatrical run on 11 November 2022. And, just a few months later, it will debut on Disney+.

Disney has confirmed that it will hit the streaming platform on 1 February 2023.

How to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forvever

As with all Marvel Studios movies and TV shows, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be available on Disney+. It will be presented as an IMAX Enhanced video, in 4K Ultra HD and with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos as long as your home system supports those formats. It'll be in HD and 5.1 too, for those who cannot.

SQUIRREL_187869

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer

You can check out the official trailer below.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever story

The official blurb for the Wakanda Forever story is as follows:

"In Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

"As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda."

One major point it misses out on though is that Namor and his sea kingdom of Talocan also features. There are fights between Wakandans and Talocanians in the movie, that's for sure.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast and crew

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has director Ryan Coogler returning for another movie. And, the case list is as impressive as ever, with a range of new and returning actors: