(Pocket-lint) - The first Black Panther movie was another smash hit for Marvel when it released in 2018 starring Chadwick Boseman and Letitia Wright, and its sequel is out very soon.

Wakanda Forever will be one of the last parts of Marvel's Phase 4 for its Cinematic Universe, and looks like it will be an emotional experience given the passing of Chadwick Boseman in 2020. We've got all the details you need about the movie right here, including its trailer and release date.

After having been on Marvel's slate for quite some time, Wakanda Forever is finally on the cusp of release. It'll hit theatres on 11 November 2022, and at this point we should be safe from any last-minute delays, given how imminent that date is.

There's only been one trailer for Wakanda Forever so far, but it's a really thrilling one that you can check out below.

For a first trailer, it's really quite long and shows glimpses of a whole host of familiar characters and also the biggest new arrival - Namor the Sub-Mariner.

As mentioned above, when it comes out Wakanda Forever will be exclusive to theatres, so for at least a few months you'll need to make your way to a cinema to actually see it.

However, at some point (like every Marvel movie) it'll hit Disney+, and we'd guess that this is likely to happen at some point in early 2023.

This means that if you prefer, you could hold out and wait for it to arrive on the streaming service, as a more affordable way to watch it.

We have an official version of what story Wakanda Forever is going to tell, thanks to Marvel's own blurb for the movie:

"In Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

"As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda."

That seems relatively clear, but because it was written in advance of the first trailer, it leaves out the huge factor that is Namor and his sea kingdom of Talocan. You can see fights between Wakandans and Talocanians in the trailer, so it's obvious they'll be in conflict at points.

The huge and ongoing question that will consume fans until the movie is out is, of course - who will be Black Panther in the movie? With Boseman sadly passed away, the suit will clearly be worn by someone new, as the trailer's ending shows, but we don't know who.

It could be that Shuri takes it up, but there are plenty of other candidates, and you might just have to make your way to a cinema to find out.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sees director Ryan Coogler return for another movie, which will be great news to fans of the character and setting.

The case list is as impressive as ever, with a range of new and returning actors:

Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia

Letitia Wright as Shuri

Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda

Danai Gurira as Okoye

Winston Duke as M’Baku

Florenca Kasuma as Ayo

Martin Freeman as Everett K Ross

Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams

Michaela Coel as Aneka

Tenoch Huerta as Prince Namor

Mabel Cadena as Namora

Alex Livinalli as Attuma

Time will tell how big or small each of these parts turns out to be, but Tenoch Huerta joining as Namor is certainly a huge addition in terms of the series' lore.

