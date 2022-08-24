(Pocket-lint) - The creator and screenwriter of Peaky Blinders is making a new show for Disney+.

Called A Thousand Blows, the show is being crafted by Steven Knight and will star the excellent Stephen Graham (Line of Duty, Boardwalk Empire, The Irishman). Graham will also executive produce.

Disney will release it on Disney+ globally save for the US, where it will premiere on Hulu, and Latin America, where it will be on Star+.

"I'm really thrilled to be working on this project with Stephen as well as the very talented production team and group of writers," said Knight.

"I always love to delve into untold history, and this is a story that really deserves to be told. We are recreating an amazing world and telling a remarkable true story."

A Thousand Blows centres on Hezekiah and Alec, two friends from Jamaica who find themselves embroiled in the Victorian London boxing scene. As with Knight's Peaky Blinders, the criminal underbelly plays a signifucant role, but this time the focus is on an all-female London gang - the Forty Elephants.

Graham plays Sugar Goodson, a "seasoned and dangerous boxer".

A premiere date has not been supplied although Disney+ states that the show is one of 60 local productions being made "by 2024".

Writing by Rik Henderson.