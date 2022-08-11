(Pocket-lint) - Guardians of the Galaxy's Groot, and especially baby Groot, won the hearts of fans everywhere with a single phrase "I am Groot".

Now, the tiny tree has its own series of shorts, and they're as pint-sized as the character itself.

There are five episodes in the run, each just 3-minutes long, and they explore the growth of Groot as he takes his first steps out of the pot. Here's everything that you need to know.

The shorts take place after the events of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, but before the mid-credit tag scene. And our tiny tree hero is still confined to his plant pot, at least initially.

Throughout the series, we'll get to see a variety of adventures and mishaps as Groot grows.

The shorts are directed by Kirsten Lepore and co-written by Ryan Little. Vin Diesel reprises his role as Groot, again showing us how much emotion can be conveyed by a single line.

We can also look forward to cameos from Bradley Cooper's Rocket Racoon, as well as Guardian of the Galaxy director, James Gunn, voicing a watch.

Yes! In fact, I Am Groot is exclusive to the Disney+ platform, so you'll need a subscription if you want to watch the shorts. The episodes premiered on the platform on August 10 2022.

Disney+ subscriptions start at $7.99 per month in the US and £7.99 in the UK.

Interestingly, the I Am Groot shorts are listed separately in the Disney+ app, appearing like standalone films rather than a series.

This makes it a little tricky to figure out which one to watch first, but fear not, we've got the correct order listed below:

Groot's First Steps The Little Guy Groot's Pursuit Groot Takes a Bath Magnum Opus

Yes. You can watch the official I Am Groot trailer below.

If you've not seen the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, then you've been missing out. Or maybe you'd just like to refresh your memory. Either way, both movies are available to stream on Disney+. You can also rent or buy them digitally on Amazon.

Writing by Luke Baker.