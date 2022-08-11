(Pocket-lint) - Disney has announced more details about its ad-supported plan, including how much it costs and when it will be available. Interestingly, it won't make Disney+ any cheaper for existing subscribers.

If you were hoping for an even cheaper version of Disney+ with ads that cost well under $8, that's not happening. Starting 8 December 2022, you will be able to watch Disney+ with ads for $7.99 per month. That's the current cost of the original ad-free plan. On the day the ad-supported plan launches, Disney without ads will bump up to $10.99 per month in the US. This news shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, as Disney has been telling investors for months that ads were coming to its flagship streaming service, and it never promised a savings.

Nevertheless, when the Disney+ ad plan launches later this year, it will have a "lower ad load and frequency to ensure a great experience for viewers", Disney CEO Bob Chapek said during the company’s third-quarter earnings call. Reportedly, Disney plans to limit commercial breaks to four minutes per hour. It also confirmed during Wednesday's call that ads won't run on kids' profiles.

Disney expects to expand the ad plan internationally in 2023. You will only be able to get it on a monthly basis. (Also, the annual subscription for Disney+ without ads is increasing by $30 to $109 per year.)

Writing by Maggie Tillman.