(Pocket-lint) - Disney has announced it will raise the price of a Disney+ subscription later this year. It's also introducing hikes for Hulu, Hulu with Live TV, and ESPN+, and it's rolling out new subscription bundle options for all its video streaming services. Here is everything you need to know about the new price changes, including how much everything costs and when the higher rates start.

Disney+ price hike starts: 8 December 2022

Disney will raise pricing for Disney+ in the US starting 8 December 2022.

Disney+ new price: $10.99 per month (starting 8 December 2022)

In the US, a Disney+ subscription will cost $10.99 per month, up from $7.99 per month.

Disney+ with ads price: $7.99 per month (starting 8 December 2022)

Disney will further restructure pricing options for Disney+ later this year, by introducing an ad-supported plan in the US. It will cost $7.99 per month when it launches on 8 December 2022.

Hulu with ads price: $7.99 (starting 10 October 2022)

$7.99 (starting 10 October 2022) Hulu without ads price : $12.99 (starting 10 October 2022)

: $12.99 (starting 10 October 2022) ESPN+ price: $9.99 per month (starting 23 August 2022)

Yes. Starting 10 October 2022, Disney will raise the price of its Hulu subscription in the US. The ad-free plan will go from $12.99 per month to $14.99, while the ad-supported version will increase by $1 to $7.99 per month. And on 23 August 2022, as previously announced, ESPN+ will increase in price from $6.99 a month to $9.99 a month.

In the US, Disney will offer bundles of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ - either with or without ads. They range from $10 per month to $20 per month.

Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ all without ads: $19.99 per month

$19.99 per month Disney+ without ads and Hulu and ESPN+ with ads: $14.99 per month (existing customers only price)

$14.99 per month (existing customers only price) Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ all with ads: $12.99 per month

$12.99 per month Disney+ and Hulu with ads: $9.99 per month

Disney will also have new US pricing for its Hulu with live TV bundles, ranging from $70 to $83 per month.

Hulu with live TV and Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ with ads: $69.99 per month

$69.99 per month Hulu with live TV and Disney+ without ads: $74.99 per month (existing customers only price)

$74.99 per month (existing customers only price) Hulu with live TV, Disney+, and Hulu without ads: $82.99 per month

Writing by Maggie Tillman.