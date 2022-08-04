(Pocket-lint) - The astronaut Buzz Lightyear debuted nearly 27 years ago in the original Toy Story, and now he is starring in his own feature-length movie called Lightyear. But it's not about the action figure. Instead, it's a spinoff about the story that inspired one of Andy's favourite toys. Here's where you can stream Lightyear online right now, including whether it's on Disney+, plus everything else you need to know about the new Pixar film.

Lightyear is an animated film produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation Studios. It stars the legendary space ranger Buzz Lightyear - like, the actual character; not the Tim Allen-voiced toy from the 1995 original classic. At the start of the spinoff, Buzz and his Star Command friends are marooned on an alien planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth. After several years and failed attempts at achieving hyperspeed, Buzz recruits Izzy, Mo, Darby, and a robot companion named Sox to tackle his toughest mission yet: Defeat enemy Emperor Zurg and take on time travel in order to find a way home.

Chris Evans is the voice of Buzz in Lightyear. Meanwhile, Keke Palmer is Izzy Hawthorne, Taika Waititi is the voice of Mo, and Peter Sohn is the voice of Buzz’s robotic cat Sox.

Lightyear premiered at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on 8 June 2022. It received a theatrical release in the US and UK on Friday 17 June 2022.

Unfortunately, the spinoff was banned from cinemas in the United Arab Emirates due to the inclusion of a same-sex relationship between a space ranger called Alisha (voiced by Uzo Aduba) and her partner.

Yes. You can now stream Lightyear in IMAX Enhanced with a Disney+ subscription. The film premiered on the streaming platform on 3 August 2022. Subscriptions start at $7.99 per month in the US and £7.99 in the UK.

squirrel_widget_12854211

Watch it now: Stream Lightyear (2022) on Amazon Prime Video

Yes. Lightyear is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in UHD. You can purchase it for $19.99 in the US.

No. Lightyear is not yet available to purchase on Blu-ray or DVD.

Yes. You can watch the latest Lightyear trailer at the top of this page. We've included an older one below.

Given that Lightyear is based on the story behind Buzz the toy from Toy Story, you might want to revisit the Pixar franchise. All four Toy Story movies are streaming on Disney+. You can also rent or buy them digitally on Amazon.

You should also check out Pocket-lint's recommended Pixar movie order. We tell you exactly where Lightyear sits in the full Pixar theory timeline (and in the Toy Story timeline). Basically, Lightyear is a sci-fi film Andy would have seen before the events of Toy Story. Seeing Lightyear likely made him want the Buzz Lightyear action figure. And because of this, Lightyear is slotted in ahead of the actual Toy Story films in the Pixar Universe.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.