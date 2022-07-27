Who will win the Pinocchio wars, Netflix or Disney+?

(Pocket-lint) - Disney+ and Netflix will duke it out this year on what is set to be one of the most fierce battlegrounds yet. Yep, they will soon be embroiled in what is being called the "Pinocchio wars".

Well, we're calling it that anyway.

Both streaming services will remarkably release a Pinocchio movie in the coming months - Disney+ in September, Netflix to follow in December.

One is a live action remake of Disney's cartoon classic, directed by Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future, Forrest Gump, The Polar Express); the other a darker, animated feature based on the original story and helmed by Guillermo del Toro (Hellboy, Pan's Labyrinth, The Shape of Water).

We now have teaser trailers for each and both are looking good. But, will you really want to watch two Pinocchio movies in a short space of time? And, if not, which is the one to choose?

Here are our thoughts.

Available: Netflix

Netflix Release date: December 2022

Co-directed with animator Mark Gustafson, del Toro's Pinocchio will first release in cinemas in November, then follow on Netflix in time for the holidays.

The animation style very much reminds us of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas and Corpse Bride - with a darker tone to Disney's remake below. It stars Ewan McGregor as Sebastian J. Cricket and also features Cate Blanchett, Tilda Swinton, John Turturro, and Christoph Waltz on the impressive cast list.

The story follows Carlo Collodi's original tale more closely and, we'll be honest, this won't really be the version to show small kids on Christmas morning. Considering how consistent del Toro's output usually is, we expect this to be a cracking version for older children and adults, however.

Available: Disney+

Disney+ Release date: 8 September 2022

Who doesn't love Disney's animated Pinocchio film? In fact, it begs the question why the house of mouse has decided to remake it as a live action movie in the first place. The 1940 original still stands up today.

Still, if anyone can pull off the blend of live action and animated special effects needed to bring Pinocchio to life (both literally and figuratively), it's Robert Zemeckis. And, his long term collaborator, Tom Hanks, seems perfectly suited to play Geppetto.

Other stars to feature include Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, while Luke Evans (Furious 7) takes the driving seat as the coachman.

Simply put, this will be the Pinocchio film for all the family this year. Well, discounting the original, that is.

In conclusion, both have their merits and, from what we've seen so far, are aimed at different audiences. Plus, as both will be available as part of a streaming service subscription with no additional fees, there's no strings attached. Ahem.

Writing by Rik Henderson.