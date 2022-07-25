(Pocket-lint) - Daredevil fans were treated to the news they've been waiting for at the weekend. During the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige confirmed that the man without fear will indeed be returning to the small screen, and that the new show for Disney+ will be titled Daredevil: Born Again.

Those in the know will have immediately got goosebumps as that's the name of arguably the finest story run in the comic book's history.

Written by multiple award winner Frank Miller with art by David Mazzucchelli, it ran across Daredevil numbers 227 to 231 in 1986 and redefined the character much like Miller's The Dark Returns did to Batman.

It starts with Karen Page, secretary at Murdock and Nelson's law practice, selling her former boyfriend's secret identity to Wilson Fisk (Kingpin) for a drug fix and things get even more bleak from there.

Fisk then sets about tearing down Murdock's personal life, hoping to destroy Daredevil in the process. We'll refrain from eleborating further as we advise you grab a copy of the collected edition to find out for yourself as is still an extraordinary read today. As well as the trade paperback, it's available on Kindle and Comixology to read on a mobile or tablet device.

squirrel_widget_12854211

However, we do have one question - how much of the eponymous TV series will be adapted from this particular stroyline?

For starters, much of the existing Daredevil series originally made for Netflix already drew inspiration from Born Again. Also, we assume that the Disney+ series will have a lower age rating than the legacy series, so we're not sure how dark the house of mouse would allow it to be.

Still, there are some themes that we're sure can still be explored and, considering Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio will be reprising their roles as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin respectively, this would be a great way to kick off their official MCU run in the most violent and spectacular fashion.

Daredevil: Born Again will be an 18-episode TV series made by Marvel Studios for Disney+. It'll start in spring 2024.

Writing by Rik Henderson.