(Pocket-lint) - Disney has finally added Deadpool 1 and 2, plus Logan to Disney+ in the US, with the three expanding its collection of legacy Marvel movies.

They also represent a shift in tone for the service in the States as each was rated R on release, so outside the original family-friendly remit for the platform. You are therefore encouraged to double check your parental controls, especially for profiles belonging to younger viewers.

We have a guide on how to set parental controls on Disney+ that you can check out.

The trio of movies have been on the UK and European versions of Disney+ for a while, and are presented in 4K HDR / Dolby Vision and with Dolby Atmos audio. They are rated 16+ by Disney.

The two Deadpool movies are a great blast, with Ryan Reynolds at his very best throughout. And, Logan is a superb, near-future take on the Wolverine character. It's loosely based on the Old Man Logan comic book run by Mark Millar and Steve McNiven, but diverts from the crazier plot points.

Disney continues to make Disney+ the one-stop shop for all the Marvel TV shows and films, with a healthy number of Spider-Man and X-Men movies now also available. It's partly helped by its acquisition of Fox in 2019, which gave it control over some of the Marvel properties previously licensed to the then third-party studio.

