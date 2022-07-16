(Pocket-lint) - ESPN is raising the price of its ESPN+ streaming service from $6.99 per month to $9.99 per month. That's about a 43 per cent increase.

The new price goes into effect on 23 August, according to Sports Business Journal. The annual plan is also going up from $69.99 to $99.99. If you get ESPN+ as part of the Disney+ bundle with ESPN+, Disney+, and ad-supported Hulu for $13.99 per month, that price will remain. The same goes for the bundle that includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu without ads for $19.99 per month.

However, Pocket-lint couldn't confirm the new pricing on the service’s website and support pages. Reportedly, a statement from a Disney spokesperson suggests subscribers will be notified next week.

Keep in mind ESPN+ raised its prices twice last year. The service claims to offer thousands of exclusive live events, original studio shows, and series that aren't on the ESPN networks. ESPN+ allows subscribers to purchase UFC PPV events and on-demand content as well, including the entire 30 For 30 library, select ESPN Films, game replays, and more.

For more about how ESPN+ works, see Pocket-lint's guide.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.