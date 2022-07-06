An Alien TV series is in development. In fact, there may be two. Here's everything we know about them so far.

It is claimed that both Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley and original creator Ridley Scott are working on separate series based on the Alien franchise.

Noah Hawley's Alien TV series

So far, the only Alien TV series to have been confirmed is the one that is being written and produced by Noah Hawley, the creator of the Fargo TV show.

It will be set on a near-future Earth, he explained to Vanity Fair in July 2021: "It's a story that's set on Earth... The alien stories are always trapped… Trapped in a prison, trapped in a space ship.

"I thought it would be interesting to open it up a little bit so that the stakes of 'What happens if you can’t contain it?' are more immediate."

Hawley also revealed that there will be themes of class and equality, with the aliens attacking upper-class, corporate victims, while lower-class marines are the ones sent to sort it out.

The show is being made for the FX channel in the States with its head, John Landgraf, revealing during the Television Critics Association winter tour late last year that all scripts have been written and filming will start later in 2023. Production will ramp up as soon as Hawley finishes his work on the fifth season of Fargo, he said.

Ridley Scott's Alien TV series

In addition to the FX series, a report published by Giant Freakin Robot in the summer of 2022 claimed that the original director of Alien, Ridley Scott, has decided to make his own Alien TV show too - this time for Hulu.

However, this sounds a little far-fetched to us, especially as both Hulu and FX are owned by Disney, and it seems unlikely the corporation would want two rival shows being made under the same overall umbrella. The rumour has also gone quiet of late, and Scott is heavily tipped to be a producer on Hawley's show.

Maybe this extra series is being designed to run after the FX equivalent though, even tie-in with it? Or maybe Disney wants an Alien / Predator cinematic universe much like it has with Marvel and Star Wars? That would make sense but we doubt any decisions will be made until the FX show is in the can at the very least.

Where can you watch the Alien TV series?

The confirmed Alien TV series (Hawley's) will air on FX in the US. That will likely put it on Disney+ in the UK, considering other FX shows debut on the streaming platform under its Star banner.

The rumoured second Alien TV series is reportedly planned for Hulu, which also places it on the radar of Disney+ outside the States.

It has recently been claimed that the FX Alien TV series will start to film "later in 2023". And then, considering it the amount of effects work it'll undoubtedly demand, it is unlikely to appear until late 2024 at the earliest.

There are no rumours yet on a potential release date for Scott's own Alien TV series (if it does pan out).

