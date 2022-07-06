(Pocket-lint) - An Alien TV series is in development. In fact, there may be two.

It is claimed that both Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley and original creator Ridley Scott are working on a separate series based on the Alien franchise.

Here's everything we know about them so far.

Until very recently, the only Alien TV series said to be in production is being written and produced by Noah Hawley, the creator of the Fargo TV show.

It will be based on a near-future Earth, he explained to Vanity Fair in July 2021: "It's a story that's set on Earth... The alien stories are always trapped… Trapped in a prison, trapped in a space ship.

"I thought it would be interesting to open it up a little bit so that the stakes of 'What happens if you can’t contain it?' are more immediate."

Hawley also revealed that there will be themes of class and equality, with the aliens attacking upper-class, corporate victims, while lower-class marines are the ones sent to sort it out.

There has been some internet backlash to the concept, with fans complaining that it strays too far from the original Alien movies. They would rather have a more traditional Alien series set in space.

The show is being made for the FX channel in the States with its head, John Landgraf, claiming in February 2022 that there have been five scripts written so far.

Filming was originally planned to start this year (2022) for a 2023 release.

A more recent report, published by Giant Freakin Robot, claims that the original director of Alien, Ridley Scott, has decided to make his own Alien TV series too - this time for Hulu.

We'll be honest, this sounds a little far-fetched, especially as both Hulu and FX are owned by Disney and it seems unlikely the corporation would want two rival shows being made under the same overall umbrella, but hey it's not totally inconceivable.

What's more, the Scott version is said to be set in space - which will be better received by the fans worried about Hawley's vision.

Ridley Scott is also reportedly writing and directing "many episodes" of the additional series himself, which will also excite the fanbase.

Maybe, this extra series is being designed to run after the FX equivalent, even tie-in with it? Or maybe Disney wants an Alien / Predator cinematic universe much like it has with Marvel and Star Wars? That would make more sense certainly.

The confirmed Alien TV series (Hawley's) will air on FX in the US. That will likely put it on Disney+ in the UK, considering other FX channels shows debut on the streaming platform under its Star banner.

The rumoured second Alien TV series is reportedly planned for Hulu, which also places it on the radar of Disney+ outside the States.

It has recently been claimed that the FX Alien TV series will be available sometime in 2023.

However, considering it is yet to start full production and the amount of effects work it'll undoubtedly demand, we suspect that might slip back to 2024.

There are no rumours yet on a potential release date for Scott's own Alien TV series (if it does pan out).

While you wait for either Alien TV series to arrive there's a whole world of Alien movies to enjoy. You should also catch up on the Predator franchise, as there are good indications that they will be become even more intertwined in future.

Writing by Rik Henderson.