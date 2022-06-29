Wu-Tang: An American Saga season 3: Here's what we know so far

(Pocket-lint) - Wu-Tang might be for the children, but the story of the group's rise to fame is very much a grown-up affair.

In 2019 the first series of Wu-Tang: An American Saga saw the origin story of the world-famous rap group immortalised on TV.

Since then the show has gone on to grab the hearts and minds of viewers, smashing an audience score of 95 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes and storming through a second season on Hulu in 2021.

What's going on with the Wu-Tang: An American Saga though? Is there likely to be a third season? And what else do you need to know about the group's exploits in New York City's Staten Island? We've got the details you need to know.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga is a TV drama crafted with the help of the RZA - the leader and founding member of the Wu-Tang Clan. The show is loosely based on the formation of the iconic rap group and charts members' antics in their home town of Staten Island.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga closely follows a young RZA during the late 1980s as he started to find his passion for crafting music. We watch Bobby Diggs (aka Prince Rakeem (and later the RZA)) as he discovers success and failure along the way to greatness.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga was created by co-executive producers RZA and Alex Tse, so as you can imagine there is some truth to the story, though it's not without a little artistic licence. The show is said to be a work of historical fiction but one founded on true events.

The RZA himself put it best:

"You can't take every moment and expound it. You condensed the moments. It's like concentrated grape juice ... you'll learn more, you'll be able to balance what's reality and what ain't."

Nonetheless, the show charts the interesting story of the rise of perhaps the most influential group in hip-hop. One that was founded on the basis of "Eastern philosophy picked up from kung fu movies, Five-Percent Nation teachings picked up on the New York streets, and comic books".

Wu-Tang: An American Saga is set in the early 1990s. It takes place in New York City right at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic.

The series follows Bobby Diggs as he tries to seek a way out of hardship and drugs with music. The group of friends is torn between crime and music while just trying to survive.

During the first season, we see various events from the history of the group occurring including RZA's first outing into rap as a solo artist under the name of Prince Rakeem. During that time he works on a single Ooh I Love You Rakeem which then runs into problems before he's dropped from the label.

These parts of the story are certainly based in reality and even the problems with Tommy Boy failing to get the rights to the original sample are based on real events.

Though the main focus of Wu-Tang: An American Saga is on Bobby Diggs, many of the other core members of the Wu-Tang Clan also play an important part in the story.

The main cast current includes:

Ashton Sanders as Bobby Diggs aka The RZA

Johnell Xavier Young as Gary Grice aka The GZA

Siddiq Saunderson as Dennis Coles aka Ghostface Killah

Shameik Moore as Corey Woods aka Raekwon

David "Dave East" Brewster as Clifford Smith aka Method Man

JaQwan J. Kelly as Jamel Irief aka Masta Killa

Julian Elijah Martinez as Mitchell "Divine" Diggs

Marcus Callender as Oliver "Power" Grant

Joey Bada$$ as Jason Hunter aka Inspectah Deck

Caleb Castille as Darryl "Chino" Hill aka Cappadonna

Jake Hoffman as Steve Rifkind

Damani Sease as Lamont Jody Hawkins aka U-God (season 2)

Keen-eyed fans of the rap group who watched the first season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga will have noticed that one member of the group U-God, is strangely absent from the show. Lamont Jody Hawkins aka U-God was one of the original members of the Wu-Tang Clan since its original formation and is well known for his gruff rhythmic flow.

In early 1992 U-God was convicted of firearm and drug possession charges which meant that he missed the recording sessions for the original album (Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)). Some might have thought this is why he didn't make an appearance in the first season.

When asked about it though, the RZA made it clear that U-God was always going to be a part of the series and had even been consulting on the show and was set to appear in season two.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga had a 10-episode first season that was available on Hulu and is now on Disney+.

The second season of the show started in September 2021 and aired on Hulu. This next outing for the Wu-Tang Clan centres around the crafting of the debut album, “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers" and everything that went along with that.

Fans of the show thoroughly enjoyed the first couple of seasons and wanted to know if there was going to be a third season. The good news is that the third season has been confirmed by Hulu.

Can we get a SUUUUU for Season 3? #WuTangOnHulu pic.twitter.com/3DTaO6tJeq — Wu-Tang: An American Saga (@WuTangOnHulu) November 4, 2021

The bad news is that it's the final series.

There's no official word on when the final third and final season will air. Though it's expected to happen around September 2022 if the previous release schedule is anything to go by.

If you're from the US then you can stream the first two seasons of Wu-Tang: An American Saga on Hulu.

If you're outside the United States, then you can see the first season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga on Disney+ but not the second just yet. There have been rumours that season 2 will appear on Disney+ near the end of 2022, but that has not been officially confirmed.

Season three hasn't got an air date yet, but we'll update this article when we know more.

Writing by Adrian Willings.