(Pocket-lint) - The Obi-Wan Kenobi mini-series ended with an excellent finale hitting Disney+ on Wednesday 22 June 2022. It addressed many queries, including important tie-in elements with Star Wars: A New Hope, but did leave one massive one left unanswered: will there be a second series?

Here we look at the possibility of an Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 and give our own thoughts on what it could contain.

We will warn you, there are many spoilers for season 1 ahead so we suggest you go and watch all six episodes on Disney+ before reading on, if you haven't already.

Sadly, there are no current plans for second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi. However, never say never.

Certainly, some of the cast members and the director have left the door open for future stories starring the aging Jedi.

For example, Obi-Wan himself, Ewan McGregor, is up for it: "“I really hope we do another," he said in an interview with GQ before the finale aired.

And while series director Deborah Chow sees the series as a one-off, she has left the door open for a return one day: "For this one, we really did conceive it to be a limited series. It really is one big story with a beginning, middle and end," she told Entertainment Tonight, before adding, "I think, you know, if it was to go forward, it would only be if there was a real reason for another one."

Executive producer, Kathleen Kennedy, continued the conversation in the same theme: "I think if there’s huge engagement and people really want more Obi-Wan, we’ll certainly give that consideration," she said in the same interview.

Of course, considering this is only the start of the conversation, it could be years before we get to see a new season, if at all. At least, in the near future, we will get Star Wars: Andor and The Madalorian season 3.

There are still some gaps to fill in between the end of Obi-Wan season 1 and Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope.

For starters, what happened to Kenobi to turn him so white-haired and grizzled in just 10 years?

Also, maybe it'll explain why he only changed his first name (to Ben) and not his surname, yet still wasn't found by the Empire? That being said, maybe it'll also explain why Luke retains his father's surname and is "hidden" on Anakin's home planet.

To be fair, the finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi series does finally put to rest one of the biggest plot holes, whereby Leia's message in A New Hope suggests she has never met the Jedi, even though she went on a galaxy-wide adventure with him less than a decade ago. She's told she mustn't say she met him, and thus the message in R2-D2 is purposely ambiguous in case it is intercepted.

That doesn't explain why Obi-Wan/Ben doesn't have any recollection of R2-D2 in A New Hope after sharing several adventures. Granted, he never "owned" the droid as he suggests, but he'd at least recogmise it

In all seriousness though, we'd like to see more of the Grand Inquisitor and the Inquisition generally. Plus, we'd like to see Moses Ingram's Reva return. Maybe Andor - which is also set before A New Hope (before Rogue One, in fact, as it's a prequel) - will reveal more. And then Obi-Wan S2 could follow it? A bit like The Book of Boba Fett tie-in with The Mandalorian.

Either way, we'd be very happy to hear of another Obi-Wan series. We'll let you know if we find out more.

Writing by Rik Henderson.