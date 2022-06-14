Spider-Man movies to hit Disney+ in UK on 17 June

(Pocket-lint) - Disney is continuing its push to bring everything Marvel to its streaming service. It will add several Spider-Man movies to Disney+ in the UK and Ireland this coming Friday.

From 17 June 2022, Disney+ subscribers will be able to watch Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), and Spider-Man: Homecoming (2014). And, while that's a far from complete collection (missing the last two and, weirdly, Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3), it at least allows viewers to see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield don the red and blue pants, making sense of some major moments in No Way Home.

It's taken a while to get the Spider-Man movies onto the platform as, even though Disney owns Marvel, the rights to the web slinger's big screen outings are currently held by Sony Pictures. The same is true of Spider-Man-related characters, such as Venom and Morbius.

The latter two do not tie-in directly with the MCU, although (spoiler warning) it's worth watching out for Easter Egg during No Way Home's end credits.

They could also end up on Disney+ in the near(ish) future, alongside the other Spider-Man films, with Disney saying: "Additional titles from Sony Pictures’ film and television library are expected to premiere on Disney+ in UK and Ireland later this year."

Writing by Rik Henderson.