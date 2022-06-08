(Pocket-lint) - We rejoiced when Marvel's The Defenders saga hit Disney+, but were a little disappointed at the time that the Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher and The Defenders series only streamed in a maximum of 1080p. After all, they had been presented in 4K Ultra HD on Netflix prior.

Now that's changed. Disney+ has upped the streaming quality of all of the shows to 4K HDR (Dolby Vision if your TV supports it). And, in many cases, the audio is also presented in Dolby Atmos.

This makes a big difference to the experience if you have a TV that's capable. And it sets the stall nicely for the much-rumoured return of Charlie Cox in a new Daredevil TV series, possibly a new season for Jessica Jones too.

Originally Netflix Originals, the shows were pulled from Netflix in the wake of the launch of Disney+. They were then added to the newer platform in March this year.

They are more mature than the native Marvel Studios series, with recommended age ratings ranging from 16 to 18+.

It is expected that any new seasons stemming from The Defenders saga will be aimed at a younger audience and might not even tie-in directly.

Hawkeye, for example, is 12+ yet features the same actor playing Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, Vincent D'Onofrio, as the more mature Daredevil.

Writing by Rik Henderson.