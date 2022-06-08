(Pocket-lint) - Prey is the latest entry in the Predator franchise, and it's set to debut exclusively on Disney's streaming services this summer. Here is everything upcoming action-thriller from 20th Century Studios, including when and where you will be able to watch it online.

Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey tells the story of Naru (played by Amber Midthunder), a skilled warrior raised by hunters in the Great Plains. When danger threatens her people, she isn't about to become prey. She takes on what turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with advanced weapons.

Director Dan Trachtenberg has said that his goal for the film is to get back to the roots of the Predator franchise.

Here is 20th Century Studios' official logline for Prey:

"The origin story of the Predator in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago. Naru, a skilled female warrior, fights to protect her tribe against one of the first highly-evolved Predators to land on Earth."

Prey will premiere on 5 August 2022.

Given Prey is a Disney-owned 20th Century Studios' film, it will debut exclusively on Disney's various streaming services across the world.

Prey will debut on Hulu in the US. Hulu starts at $6.99 per month.

Prey will be a Star Original on Disney+ in the UK and in all other territories except Latin America. A Disney+ subscription costs £7.99 a month.

Prey will come to Star+ Original in Latin America.

Prey features a cast almost entirely of First Nation's talent, like Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, and Julian Black Antelope.

Dan Trachtenberg (The Boys and 10 Cloverfield Lane) directed the script from Patrick Aison (Jack Ryan).

John Davis (The Predator) and Jhane Myers (Monsters of God) are producers, with Lawrence Gordon (Watchmen), Marty Ewing (It Chapter Two), James E Thomas, John C Thomas, and Marc Toberoff (Fantasy Island) serving as executive producers.

In June 2022, 20th Century Studios released the first full trailer for its Predator spinoff. You can watch it at. the top of this page.

To catch up and be prepared for Prey before it debuts this summer, you really need to watch the Predator franchise first. And also the Alien franchise.

That's right: Two of the most iconic movie monsters ever share the same cinematic universe.

Thanks to the Alien vs Predator films, the Alien and Predator franchises converged to take place in the same timeline. Now, there are 12 movies in total to watch - if you feel like revisiting what's known as the Alien Universe - the oldest of which is Ridley Scott’s 1979 classic Alien, set in 2122. However, the earliest film, chronologically, is the first Predator, set the year it premiered: 1987.

To make things even more complicated, these films' creators have planted easter eggs in other movies. Coupled with online theories, this has resulted in the inclusion of Blade Runner into the Alien Universe. (It shares the same director as Alien, Ridley Scott.) To help you make sense of the Alien-Predator timeline, we put all the films in chronological order, with Blade Runner as a bonus:

Writing by Maggie Tillman.