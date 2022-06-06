(Pocket-lint) - Although Lucasfilm and its founder George Lucas are most synonymous with Star Wars, it wasn't the only major movie project they produced in the 80s. As Yoda once said to Obi-Wan, "There is another."

Willow is a fantasy adventure starring Warwick Davis and was helmed by Ron Howard. Released in 1988, it did well in the box office but, unlike Lucas' other major franchise, it failed to generate enough buzz for a sequel. Indeed, few might even remember the original considering it's barely repeated on television or mentioned in the same breath as the likes of Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, or even Howard The Duck, for that matter.

Now though, 34 years later, it's back - this time as a full TV series for Disney+. We finally get to revisit the world of Andowyne and Davis reprises his role of Willow Ufgood.

Here's everything you need to know about it.

Willow will be available to watch from 30 November 2022.

The Willow TV series will be exclusive to Disney+. You will need to be a subscriber to watch it.

It's not confirmed as to how many episodes are planned for the Willow TV series.

However, IMDB suggests there will be eight episodes in total - much like The Mandalorian.

All we really know about the story right now is that Princess Kit assembles a group of adventurers to rescue her twin brother, including the eponymous sorceror Willow Ufgood.

Willow is much more experienced in the series and is no longer a trainee magic user.

He's pretty much the only main character from the movie to return, although Davis himself has hinted that Val Kilmer's Madmartigan would be involved "in a big way", albeit not in person due to Kilmer's ongoing battle with cancer.

As previously mentioned, Warwick Davis (Star Wars, Harry Potter movies) returns as Willow Ufgood, but pretty much everybody else is new to the franchise.

Ruby Cruz (Mare of Easttown) plays Princess Kit, Erin Kellyman (Solo: A Star Wars Story, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) is her best friend Jade, while Spider-Man: No Way Home's Tony Revolori has a currently unnamed role.

The first two episodes are being directed by Stephen Woolfenden, who has also helmed episodes of Doctor Who and Outlander.

Naturally, you are best advised to watch the 1988 movie, Willow, before the series as it lays the groundwork for the lead character and settings.

As with the series, it is available on Disney+. It is presented in HD and 5.1 sound.

Alternatively, you can purchase it on DVD for a reasonable price.

Lucasfilm released the first official trailer for its Willow TV series at the end of May 2022. You can see it below.

Ahead of the full trailer, an excellent and funny "meet the cast" teaser was created for Disney+ Day 2021.

