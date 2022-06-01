Best upcoming TV shows and movies on Disney+

(Pocket-lint) - Disney+ has gone from strength to strength since its launch in 2019.

There are all the Marvel and Star Wars TV shows and movies, Pixar and, of course, Disney's own output. Then, in the UK and other locations outside of North America, there is Star extra content, with TV series and films for an older audience.

In fact, there's so much on the platform and coming up soon, what should you wishlist? Here are our highlights of new shows and movies coming to Disney+ to keep an eye out for.

Release date: 8 June 2022

Marvel's first Muslim superhero to get her own comic book series now makes the jump to TV too. Aimed more at a teen audience than most of Marvel Studios' output, it will nontheless fill in the gaps between blockbuster movies. There are big hopes for Ms. Marvel / Kamala Kahn (Iman Vellani) for sure.

Release date:17 August 2022

Starring Tatiana Maslany as the eponymous She-Hulk and her alter-ego Jennifer Walters, this new Marvel Studios series promises to be a little lighter in tone than a lot of the other shows already available. There are plenty of gags in the trailer alone. Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as The Hulk (Walters' cousin) and Tim Roth returns to Marvel as Emil Ronsky / Abomination.

Release date: 31 August 2022

Serving as a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Andor focuses on what drives Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) to join the Rebellion and take on the Empire.

Release date: 8 September 2022

Another in Disney's live-action remakes, Pinocchio will debut on the platform as part of the second annual Disney+ Day celebrations. It's directed by Robert Zemeckis of Back to the Future and Forrest Gump fame, and stars Tom Hanks and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth.

Release date: 30 November 2022

Warwick Davis returns to the role he played in the 1988 movie of the same name. As Davis himself, Willow is now grown up and must again set out on an epic fantasy adventure to combat evil.

Release date: TBC 2023

This Hawkeye spinoff series will see Alaqua Cox return as hearing impared anti-hero Echo. Not much else is known about the plot or how she will take on quite yet, but we're thrilled that the character will be eplored further in her own show.

Release date: TBC

Although unconfirmed at present, it is strongly suggested that Marvel Studios and Disney+ are to make a fourth season of Daredevil, now that the streaming service hosts the formerly Netflix originals. Charlie Cox is thought to be returning as Matt Murdock / Daredevil, although it may be toned down a touch as the first three seasons were 18-rated.

