(Pocket-lint) - Disney will be thrilled at the reception for its Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series that just started on Disney+ and fans will be equally thrilled that yet another Star Wars TV series has been confirmed.

Skeleton Crew will be set after the fall of the Empire in Return of the Jedi, much like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, and will star Jude Law.

Recently gracing the big screen as the headmaster of Hogwarts in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and having appeared in another huge cinematic series for Disney as Yon-Rogg in Captain Marvel. Law will take the lead in the forthcoming show. However, few plot details have been revealed as yet, nor do we know which character he will play.

Skeleton Crew will be created by the team behind Spider-Man: Homecoming, director Jon Watts and writer Chris Ford.

According to Variety, it is also in the process of casting four children around 11-years old and has been described interally at Lucasfilm as being like a Spielberg coming of age tale circa 1980s. Star Wars The Goonies anybody?

The Mandalorian writer and creator, Jon Favreau will executive produce.

Also shown during the Star Wars Celebration convention was a new trailer for Andor, another show coming to Disney+ this August.

Writing by Rik Henderson.