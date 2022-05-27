Indiana Jones 5: Release date, cast and everything you need to know

(Pocket-lint) - Indiana Jones 5 has been a little like the search for the holy grail, but now, finally, this latest instalment in the franchise is actually happening.

Harrison Ford cracks his whip once again and adventures are sure to follow.

Here's everything we know about Indiana Jones 5 so far.

30 June 2023

The cinema release date for Indiana Jones has been confirmed by Lucasfilm to be 30 June 2023.

The project has been on the cards a long time, however, with the original plan for this fifth outing to be released in 2019. A lot has happened since then, but at least we now have a date for 2023.

In 2023, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary #IndianaJones. Check out this first look of the new James Mangold-directed film. pic.twitter.com/ALs82tsmXw — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) May 26, 2022

Very little has been revealed about the plot for this fifth film. There have been some rumours that it will be set in the 60s, meaning that Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones is the correct age compared to the earlier films through the 1930s.

However, shots from the filming set reveal Nazi emblems, so it's possible that puts the timeline back into the 1930s-40s. This could be a flashback, however - at the moment it's difficult to know - although the IMDB listing also has a number of SS roles attributed, again suggesting a Nazi story link.

While we don't know a lot about the plot, we do have a number of cast members, although we don't know the characters they will play:

Harrison Ford - Indiana Jones

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Mads Mikkelsen

Thomas Kretschman

Shaunette Renée Wilson

Boyd Holbrook

Toby Jones

Antonio Banderas

Despite Lucasfilm now being part of Disney, you won't actually find the existing movies on Disney+. Instead, Paramount has the rights to the first four films, so they are available on Paramount+.

The films are widely available to buy, too.

We have a full guide to the best order to watch the Indiana Jones films right here - including the Young Indiana Jones TV Series!

squirrel_widget_12852760

Writing by Chris Hall.