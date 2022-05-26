(Pocket-lint) - The Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series hits DIsney+ tomorrow, Friday 27 May 2022, and to celebrate Disney transformed London's iconic Battersea Power Station into two lightsabers that lit up the sky.

Coloured to represent the light and dark sides of the force, the lightsabers were projected onto the two front towers of the station. Pink Floyd fans will also recognise it as the cover star of the classic album Animals.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will run for six episodes with the first two hitting Disney+ tomorrow.

It stars Ewan McGregor who reprises his role as Kenobi, while Hayden Christiansen also returns as Anakin/Darth Vader. Deborah Chow directs, which is great as she also helmed two episodes of the consistently excellent The Mandalorian.

Disney's marketing London stunt reminds us of a similar event we attended back in 2011, when Fox Home Entertainment also turned BT Tower into a giant lightsaber to launch the Star Wars: The Complete Collection Blu-ray box-set.

This time though, we get two for the price of one.

Disney+ is available on most streaming devices, games consoles, smart TVs and mobile. You can subscribe monthly or pay for a whole year's membership which will save money in the long run.

squirrel_widget_187869

Writing by Rik Henderson.