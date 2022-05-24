(Pocket-lint) - Marvel Studios and Disney+ have been smashing it when it comes to small screen adaptations of Marvel comic book heroes.

WandaVision, Moon Knight, Hawkeye, Loki, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are each highly acclaimed, and it is hoped that forthcoming series such as Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will be equally well-received.

Here we look at what we know so far about the latter - the debut of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk in the MCU.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will be available to watch from Wednesday 17 August 2022.

As with all Marvel TV series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will be exclusive to Disney+.

There will be nine episodes in She-Hulk season 1.

That matches the amount of episodes in WandaVision, although most of the other Marvel TV series consist of just six episodes.

As you can see from the trailer below, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law doesn't take itself too seriously. As with the comic books in the late 80s/early 90s, Jennier Walters/She-Hulk is a little less po-faced than many other superheroes.

The series will partly deal with her origin - her initial transformation into She-Hulk and her subsequent decision to largely stay in that form, even when representing clients as an attorney.

What we don't know yet is whether the show will feature the same origin story to the comics, whereby Walters gains her abilities after a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. He is in the show so perhaps. One major surprise is that Tim Roth's Emil Ronsky / Abomination is too. He first appeared in The Incredible Hulk with Ed Norton playing Banner / The Hulk.

The show stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk. Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner / The Hulk, while Tim Roth returns to the villianous part he played in The Incredible Hulk, Emil Ronsky / Abomination.

Benedict Wong features as Wong: The Sorceror Supreme from the Doctor Strange movies.

All of the episodes will be directed by Kat Coiro, who has also helmed episodes of Modern Family and Single Parents in the past.

To be honest, there's a mountain of movies and shows to watch if you really want to make sure you are totally up to speed with the Marvel Cinematic Universe before attempting She-Hulk. You can check out our handy MCU watching order right here.

However, if you don't have all the time in the world, the ones we fully recommend as essential are The Incredible Hulk, and the Avengers movies: Marvel's The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: End Game. Basically any of the MCU films with The Hulk in them.

Note, Ang Lee's 2008 movie Hulk is not considered to be part of the timeline.

Marvel Entertainment released the first official trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in mid-May. You can watch it below.

Writing by Rik Henderson.