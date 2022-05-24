(Pocket-lint) - The first full trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder has finally landed. You can watch it above. It provides a full look at Thor's, um, assets.

Chris Hemsworth is back as the titular hero, playing opposite of Christian Bale, aka Gorr the God Butcher, who "seeks the extinction of the gods".

The two-minute-look trailer also treats viewers to a female Thor. Yes, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) is wielding Mjolnir. It's still unclear what Jane has been doing for the last eight years, seven months, and six days. But, presumably, we'll learn more about that in the movie. There are also shots of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and flashes of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the trailer.

Zeus (Russell Crowe) even makes an appearance - flicking too hard toward Thor, which is what causes his clothes to fly off, literally exposing him to the court.

Taika Waititi has returned from Thor: Ragnarok to direct this fourth installment of the Thor franchise within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It's set to hit theatres in the US on 8 July 2022. It'll come to the Disney+ streaming service later, likely after the 45-day window for cinemas.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.