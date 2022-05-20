Daredevil season 4: Here's what we know so far

(Pocket-lint) - Daredevil will return to our TV screens with Disney+ reportedly greenlighting a new season four years after the last.

The show was originally cancelled when Marvel Studios' contract with Netflix expired and the character and series ended up in limbo.

However, Disney+ has adopted the Netflix-produced run, plus the others in the Hells Kitchen family (Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher and The Defenders), and will allegedly make new episodes going forward.

Here's everything we know about it so far.

The show is apparently in a very early stage of production, with script writers only just having been employed by Marvel Studios and Disney, so there is no likelihood of it appearing in 2022. Even 2023 is an outside bet.

Considering the amount of filimg and special effects work, it is far more likely to arrive on Disney+ in 2024.

With Marvel-owner Disney now having the previous three seasons of Daredevil available exclusively on Disney+ (even though they were Netflix Originals, er, originally), there is no reason to think Daredevil season 4 will be any different.

There's a train of thought that, while Charlie Cox is likely to reprise his role as Daredevil / Matt Murdock, the show's tone could be more family-friendly. And so, with that in mind, it could be that the new season will be more Hawekeye than the Netflix original.

That makes predicting the episode count difficult. If Disney+ is to go down the same route as seasons 1-3 there will be 13 episodes in season 4.

However, the first seasons of Hawkeye, Moon Knight, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki each contained six episodes. Only WandaVision broke that pattern with its nine. It is perhaps a better assumption, therefore, to expect six episodes in the new Daredevil series.

We don't lnow a whole lot about Daredevil season 4 yet.

Variety reports that writers have been chosen, with Matt Corman and Chris Ord hired to pen the script and executive produce. The duo have worked on other projects together before, including Covert Affaitrs for the USA Network.

Previous speculation suggested that Disney wants to tone down the mature nature of the original shows, to bring the new series more in line with its other MCU TV shows, such as Hawkeye and Moon Knight. This is currently unconfirmed, however.

It is also unconfirmed as to whether Charlie Cox will be back as the lead, although his appearance as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home suggests that will be the case.

Another actor to recently reprise his role from the original Daredevil series is Vincent D'Onofrio, who made an appearance as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin in Hawkeye. However, his fate is not 100 per cent known, considering an off-camera gunshot was heard after his encounter with Echo.

Echo herself clearly survived it, considering that character is also getting a spin-off show on Disney+.

Warning, spoilers ahead!

If you've not yet watched the original three season run of Daredevil on Netflix, you should start to catch up now. And, to make it easier, it's all been migrated to Disney+.

As have the tie-in shows, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, iron Fist, The Defenders and The Punisher. They each have their merits and slightly intertwining plots (The Defenders is actual a superteam featuring all of the Hells Kitchen heroes), although you must take note that they are much more mature in comparison than most Marvel movies and TV series. Daredevil, Iron Fist and The Punisher are rated as 18+, for example.

We also suggest you check out Hawkeye, which is similarly set in New York City and features Kingpin - Daredevil's nemesis.

And Spider-Man: No Way Home is essential viewing too, with Matt Murdock appearing as Peter Parker's attorney in a brief cameo.

You can check out our handy guide on the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe here, including the best order in which to watch the movies and shows.

Writing by Rik Henderson.