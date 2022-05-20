(Pocket-lint) - Charlie Cox could reprise his role as Daredevil in a fourth season of the show, according to a new report.

Disney recently brought the original Netflix run to its Disney+ platform and will now make all-new episodes to be streamed sometime in the future, it is said.

Cox's return as The Man Without Fear is highly likely considering he already stepped back into the shoes of Matt Murdock for a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, while The Hollywood Reporter claims that Matt Corman and Chris Ord are to write and executive produce.

The duo regularly team for projects, most notable on Covert Affairs for the USA Network.

Daredevil's return has been rumoured for a while, alongside a prospective reboot for Jessica Jones. It's been said in the past though that the more mature nature of the Netflix originals might be toned down a little to suit a wider Disney+ audience.

Marvel already brought another of the characters back in recent times, with Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk (Kingpin) appearing in Hawkeye.

However, considering the ending of that series (and survival of Echo, who will star in her own spin-off), it's not known if he will (or can) return to take on Matt Murdock once more.

Writing by Rik Henderson.