The long-awaited third instalment of the Guardians of the Galaxy saga is almost upon us.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Marvel movie, including who might come back to reprise their roles, the current release date, and more. Details are still a little scarce, but we're learning more all the time, and will continue to update this page as news breaks.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will release on 5 May 2023.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3: Trailers

The first trailer was released on 1 December 2022, and you can watch it below for your convenience.

A longer look at the movie came out during the 2023 Super Bowl, and it's both embedded at the top of this page and also below for you.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3: Where to stream

Presumably, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will come to theatres first, followed by a streaming release on Disney+, where you can also watch the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3: What to know

Director James Gunn announced that filming had started in November 2021 and even teased fans with a cast reunion photo:

If you can't wait to catch up with the gang, they also appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, which was released in the summer of 2022.

Gunn has also confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 takes place after the latest Thor movie. Other than that, specific plot details for the third movie are not yet known. Gunn has only promised that it'll serve as the "epic conclusion" to the story he began in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy. We suspect that, after Endgame, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will focus on the search for Gamora. Gunn has been teasing that the third movie is "pretty heavy actually". He said: "It's a heavier story, so it's an emotional process to go through".

Karen Gillan said she read the script with Pom Klementieff and they were full of tears. "It's brilliant and it's emotional and it's funny and it's all of those things that you want," she told Collider.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3: Cast

So far, you can expect the following to return:

Chris Pratt as Star-Lord

Dave Bautista as Drax

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Bradley Cooper as Rocket

Vin Diesel as Groot

Pom Klementieff as Mantis

Zoe Saldana as Gamora

Sylvester Stallone as Stakar

Will Poulter as Adam Warlock

Chukwudi Iwuji as TBA

Guardians of the Galaxy 3: How to catch up

In order to go into the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 in cinemas fully prepared, at least watch the previous two movies on Disney+. It costs $7.99 a month in the US.

If you think you'll want to know more about the MCU, follow our guide on every Marvel movie and TV show in chronological order.

