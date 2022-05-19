(Pocket-lint) - Marvel is reportedly almost done filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 ahead of its release in 2023.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Marvel moving, including who might come back to reprise their roles, the current release date, and more. Details are admittedly still scarce, with no trailers yet available even. But Pocket-lint will update this guide with the latest rumours and news about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 as they surface.

Director James Gunn announced that filming had started in November 2021 and even teased fans with a cast reunion photo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen Gillan (@karengillan)

You will be able to see the Guardians on screen before the third installment, however, as they're appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder, which is due to premiere in cinemas in July 2022.

Gunn has also confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 takes place after the new Thor movie. Other than that, specific plot details for the third movie are not yet known. Gunn has only promised that it'll serve as the "epic conclusion" to the story he began in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy. We suspect that, after Endgame, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will focus on the search for Gamora. Gunn has been teasing that the third movie is "pretty heavy actually". He said: "It's a heavier story, so it's an emotional process to go through".

Karen Gillan said she read the script with Pom Klementieff and they were full of tears. "It's brilliant and it's emotional and it's funny and it's all of those things that you want," she told Collider.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will release on 5 May 2023.

Presumably, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will come to theatres first, followed by a streaming release on Disney+, which is also where you can watch the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

So far, you can expect the following to return:

Chris Pratt as Star-Lord

Dave Bautista as Drax

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Bradley Cooper as Rocket

Vin Diesel as Groot

Pom Klementieff as Mantis

Zoe Saldana as Gamora

Sylvester Stallone as Stakar

Will Poulter as Adam Warlock

Chukwudi Iwuji as TBA

There are no trailers yet. Pocket-lint will embed any trailers, teasers, featurettes, and behind-the-scenes footage here once they become available.

In order to go into the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 in cinemas fully prepared, at least watch the previous two movies on Disney+. It costs $7.99 a month in the US.

If you think you'll want to know more about the MCU, follow our guide on every Marvel movie and TV show in chronological order.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.