(Pocket-lint) - The Handmaid's Tale will officially return for a fifth season, and it may be the series' final installment, according to Hulu. Here is everything you need to know about the new season, including when it's expected to arrive, who might come back to reprise their roles, and more. There are no trailers yet, and detail are admittedly thin, but Pocket-lint will update this guide with the latest.

There are spoilers below.

Season five will likely follow in the aftermath of June murdering [spoiler] Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) in season four's finale and her life in Canada. Having said that, while June may have escaped Gilead at the end of the last season, there are still others trying to leave the totalitarian country who may become a narrative focus.

It seems like a new teen handmaid Esther Keyes ( McKenna Grace) might have a large role. The actress hinted as much to The Hollywood Reporter: "I feel like there’s only one June. But there is the whole rebellion and there are all of these other girls. So, there’s one June and I supposed there’s one Esther as well! We’ll see what she gets up to into the next season", said Grace. "I have no clue, but I have hopes . . . I think she [Esther] definitely can be part of this rebellion and the new generation of Handmaids. She will cause quite a stir".

Season five could be the final season. A Hulu executive suggested to Deadline that talks were underway about how to end the dystopian show. "The success of The Handmaid’s Tale remains paramount for us", said Hulu's head of originals Jordan Hellman. "That said, what is also most important to us is that we close out that show in [a] creative fashion that feels organic so we are in constant communication, literally right now, talking with Bruce [Miller], Lizzie [Moss] and Warren [Littlefield], about what the best way to end The Handmaid’s Tale is . . .

"We haven’t landed on an answer… I imagine we’re going to be able to answer that question in the coming months", he said.

The fifth season of The Handmaid's Tale is expected to release in late 2022. The new season reportedly began filming in February 2022 and is expected to conclude in July 2022.

The Handmaid's Tale will return to Hulu. Like the first four seasons, you will be able to watch the fifth season on the Disney-owned video streaming service.

Nothing has been confirmed. If all the central cast members return, then expect the following:

Elisabeth Moss as June Osbourne

Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford

Alexis Bledel as Dr Emily Malek

Madeline Brewer as Janine Lindo

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia Clements

OT Fagbenle as Luke Bankole

Max Minghella as Commander Nick Blaine

Samira Wiley as Moira Strand

Amanda Brugel as Rita Blue

Bradley Whitford as Commander Joseph Lawrence

Sam Jaeger as Mark Tuello

McKenna Grace as Esther Keyes

Zawe Ashton as Moira's girlfriend Oona

Clea DuVall as Emily's wife, Sylvia

Charlie Zeltzer as their son Oliver

Max Minghella as Commander Nick Blaine Sophie Giraud

Reportedly, Christine Klo has been cast in the new season as a new character named Lily. According to Deadline, Lily is "a Gilead refugee who now is a leader in the Canada-based resistance movement". Lily will "enter the story as a leader in the resistance who’s no stranger to perilous situations. She has been described as a former Martha.

There are no trailers for season five of The Handmaid's Tale, but we'll add them to this guide once they become available. We'll also embed teasers, featurettes, and other interesting clips.

To truly be prepared for season five of The Handmaid's Tale, you need to watch seasons one through four. Sorry, there's no skipping those and being able to understand and enjoy the new season. You can watch the first four seasons on Hulu in the US. It starts at $6.99 per month and can be canceled at any time.

Or you can buy the seasons on Amazon:

squirrel_widget_12852513

You can also rent The Handmaid's Tale on Amazon Prime Video:

What is the best streaming device for your TV? Our top recommendation is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Also excellent are the Google Chromecast with Google TV, the Roku Express 4K, the Apple TV 4K and the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.