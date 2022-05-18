(Pocket-lint) - Marvel has released a trailer for its forthcoming new TV series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And, if the brief glimpse is anything to go by, the studio and Disney+ could be about to smash it out of the park again.

With Moon Knight recently finishing to rave reviews, and the likes of WandaVision, Loki and Hawkeye being loved by critics and fans alike, Marvel Studios can seemingly do no wrong. Even The Falcon and the Winter Solider brought blockbuster action to the small screen.

We will also be treated with Ms. Marvel soon, with the similarly new show debuting on 8 June, and details on Hawkeye spin-off Echo are starting to appear. Now we have She-Hulk to look forward to as well.

It will premiere on Wednesday 17 August 2022 and stars Tatiana Maslany as attorney Jennifer Walters and her alter-ego She-Hulk.

A cousin of Bruce Banner (the Hulk), Walters gains similar abilities, turning 6 foot seven, green and superstrong when in danger. We're not yet sure whether the series will follow the comic books, in that her powers appear after a blood transfusion from Banner or whether there will be another explanation, but the end result will be the same.

Where she differs from most superheroes, however, is that she embraces her new form and, as you can see in the trailer, ends up spending more time as She-Hulk than not.

It's also more gag-filled than most of the Marvel series, with the comic books in the late 80s, early 90s featuring a Walters with more of a sense of humour to most.

The show will be exclusive to Disney+ and will also star Mark Ruffalo - reprising his role as Banner/the Hulk - and Tim Roth returning as Emil Blonsky/Abomination, the role he played in the 2008 movie The Incredible Hulk.

Writing by Rik Henderson.