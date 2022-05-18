(Pocket-lint) - Marvel has announced when its Hawkeye spinoff series, Echo, will come to Disney+. Details about the series are still admittedly thin at the moment - with only some casting information and a wide release date window revealed so far. There aren't even trailers out yet. But Pocket-lint plans to update this guide with the latest Echo rumours, confirmations, and tidbits as they pop up.

After debuting in last year's Hawkeye series on Disney+, Maya Lopez / Echo (portrayed by Alaqua Cox) is next up to get her own series. It will be an origin story, following the character - who played a deaf gang leader in Hawkeye - as "she must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace the meaning of family and community".

Echo show was announced last year as part of a huge batch of Marvel shows coming to Disney+, such as Agatha: House of Harkness and Ironheart.

Echo release date: 2023

Marvel has confirmed Echo will be available sometime next year. There is no specific timeframe just yet, unfortunately.

Echo will release on Disney+. A subscription to the video streaming service costs $7.99 per month in the US. You can learn more about Disney+ from our guide.

Marvel has revealed the first image of Alaqua Cox returning for the titular role, which you can see above.

Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene, and Zahn McClarnon. Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie will direct.

There are no trailers for Echo just yet.

To be prepared for Echo, you should watch the Hawkeye series on Disney+. If you want to go deeper into the MCU, check out every Marvel movie and show to watch before Hawkeye on Disney+. You can also read Pocket-lint's guide on upcoming Marvel films and shows, every Marvel post-credit scene ever, plus how to watch every Marvel movie in chronological order.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.