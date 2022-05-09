(Pocket-lint) - James Cameron's first Avatar sequel will hit cinemas in December 2022 and if the new teaser trailer is anything to go by, it'll look even more spectacular than the original.

Avatar: The Way of Water reunites Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington as Neytiri and Jake. This time though, they are joined by their kids as the movie focuses on a new struggle that affects the whole Sully family.

Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang also reprise their roles and the film will once again be shown in 3D.

The original movie was credited with kickstarting a 3D revolution on its release in 2009, with Cameron a devotee of the format. However, while many films are still offered in 3D in cinemas, takings have been slim in comprison with their 2D equivalants and TV manufacturers have largely ditched the technology in recent television models.

It is unlikely, therefore, that Disney will offer the 3D version on home entertainment platforms, and certainly not Disney+.

That being said, that could make a theatre visit to see it even more special, considering it could be the only time to do so in the format the director intended.

Avatar: The Way of Water will be released on 16 December 2022 in the US.

Writing by Rik Henderson.