(Pocket-lint) - Disney's Moon Knight has been a real success in recent weeks, telling a more mysterious and confusing story than most of Marvel's TV shows have thus far attempted.

It's also had a couple of secrets buried in its episodes, as canny viewers have occasionally been able to notice QR codes scannable in the background of scenes.

The codes have been spotted in the first, second and fifth episodes so far (although more might well be hidden in plain sight). Scanning them takes viewers to this website.

Here Marvel is uploading one comic issue per week from Moon Knight's past runs, to give viewers a taste of what his comics are like, a great way to entice them further in the Marvel universe.

Disney says that the landing page has been hit over 1.5 million times so far, too, so you get the sense that the QR codes are indeed doing their job.

You can read an interesting interview about how the idea came to fruition for the show's creators at Variety, to find out how seeing QR codes in real locations was an inspiration for their inclusion.

Of course, you might also want to catch up on Moon Knight, which you can watch exclusively on Disney+.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.